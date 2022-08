चेतेश्वर पुजारा ने खोला लिस्ट-ए क्रिकेट में धुंआधार बल्लेबाजी करने का राज

Tejas sharma @Tejassharma98 @cheteshwar1

@cheteshwar1 #AskCP I have always believed that you can play limited overs cricket. What change did you make in technique/mindset for outstanding performance in Royal London and County that too in British conditions.

I am more fearless in my approach and added a few more shots in my game twitter.com/Tejassharma98/…