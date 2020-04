रविचंद्रन अश्विन से फैन ने पूछा कौन है पंसदीदा फुटबॉल टीम, मिला ये जवाब

📽️ | Giving back to the society and helping underprivileged kids through the Ashwin Foundation is at the top of the agenda for @ashwinravi99 👍🏻#AskAsh #YehHaiNayiDilli #ThisIsNewDelhi #DelhiCapitals https://t.co/oOz8A4ZJDb pic.twitter.com/iz02GAYaVa