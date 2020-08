आईपीएल 2020 - क्रिस लिन को रिलीज किए जाने को लेकर केकेआर के कप्तान दिनेश कार्तिक ने दी प्रतिक्रिया

"We want to give back to the City of Joy" @KKRiders skipper @DineshKarthik speaks to @28anand on how the IPL will be different this year, on KKR's 🔝 buys @patcummins30 and @Eoin16, and more ...



Watch the full video 📽️👉 https://t.co/JAL1jAtqsh#Dream11IPL pic.twitter.com/CXQfa6NXJ1