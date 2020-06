He came.

He surprised the world.

He settled in.

He played crucial knocks.

He fell down.

He rose up.

He hit 6 sixes.

He had Cancer.

He won the man of the tournament in the 2011 CWC.

He defeated Cancer.

He made a comeback yet again.

And then he hung his boots forever #MissYouYuvi pic.twitter.com/V6pG6NcrRR