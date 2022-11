किरोन पोलार्ड को लेकर ट्वीट करने के लिए रोहित शर्मा हुए ट्रोल, चौंकाने वाली वजह आई सामने

Johns. @CricCrazyJohns Instagram post by Rohit Sharma about Kieron Pollard.

Instagram post by Rohit Sharma about Kieron Pollard. https://t.co/IqZP1IAXdW

This is why Rohit deserved to bash left n right, no post on India wc exit but shamelessly posting for franchise cricket, shameless 🤮🤮 twitter.com/CricCrazyJohns…