इंग्लैंड के पूर्व बल्लेबाजी कोच की हालत हुई गंभीर, हॉस्पिटल में हुए भर्ती 

PCA @PCA



bit.ly/ThorpeStatement



We are all thinking of you, Thorpey! At the request of Graham Thorpe’s family, the PCA has released the following statement:We are all thinking of you, Thorpey!

At the request of Graham Thorpe’s family, the PCA has released the following statement:➡️ bit.ly/ThorpeStatementWe are all thinking of you, Thorpey! https://t.co/kavUJC9sYh

The thoughts of everyone at the Club are with Graham, his wife Amanda, and family at this time.He is an icon of the English game, known by millions of cricket fans and forever a favourite son of Surrey CCC. twitter.com/PCA/status/152…