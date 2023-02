भारत और ऑस्ट्रेलिया के बीच तीसरे टेस्ट के वेन्यू में बदलाव के विराट कोहली की पुरानी वीडियो वायरल, दिया था अहम सुझाव 

ANI @ANI 3rd Test of Australia's tour of India for Border-Gavaskar Trophy, originally scheduled to take place in Dharamsala from 1-5 March moved to Indore. Owing to harsh winter conditions in region, outfield lacks sufficient grass density and will need some time to develop fully: BCCI

Five months into India’s cricket season, how does the BCCI not know that a venue won’t be ready for in time? How do you change the venue 15 days before a high profile game?!As always the Indian cricket fan is shortchanged. But who cares when there’s a billion of them? #IndvAus