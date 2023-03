IND vs AUS: हरभजन सिंह ने ईडन गार्डन्स में ऐतिहासिक टेस्ट जीत को किया याद, शेयर किया जश्न का वीडियो

Cricketopia @CricketopiaCom



Look at Rahul Dravid - absolute freak

Dressing room celebration after winning the famous Kolkata Test by team India in 2001.Look at Rahul Dravid - absolute freak

Dressing room celebration after winning the famous Kolkata Test by team India in 2001.Look at Rahul Dravid - absolute freak 😜 https://t.co/eWwMTksUfn

One of the best test win .. coming from behind actually coming from no where and winning the game was a special test match for all of us present in dressing room and fans