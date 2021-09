रोहित शर्मा ने प्लेयर ऑफ़ द मैच बनने के बाद दी बड़ी प्रतिक्रिया

THIS. IS. IT! 👏 👏



Take a bow, #TeamIndia! 🙌 🙌



What a fantastic come-from-behind victory this is at The Oval! 👌 👌



We head to Manchester with a 2-1 lead! 👍 👍 #ENGvIND



Scorecard 👉 https://t.co/OOZebP60Bk pic.twitter.com/zhGtErWhbs