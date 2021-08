इंग्लैंड की टीम में नया खिलाड़ी शामिल, जेम्स एंडरसन के खेलने पर संशय

Seamer @SaqMahmood25 has been added to our squad as cover for the second Test against India.



Spinner Dom Bess will leave the squad and return to Yorkshire.



🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 #ENGvIND 🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/fXwF8mFFVu