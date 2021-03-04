इंग्लैंड के कम स्कोर पर आउट होने के बाद ट्विटर पर प्रतिक्रियाओं की बाढ़

अहमदाबाद में भारत (India) और इंग्लैंड (England) के बीच चौथे टेस्ट मैच के पहले दिन इंग्लैंड की टीम 205 रन बनाकर आउट हो गई। भारतीय टीम ने भी 1 विकेट गंवाया और अभी इंग्लिश टीम के मुकाबले भारतीय टीम पहली पारी के आधार पर पीछे है। माइकल वॉन ने एक बार फिर से प्रतिक्रिया देते हुए इस बार पिच को लेकर कुछ नहीं कहते हुआ इंग्लैंड की टीम की बल्लेबाजी खराब बताई। फैन्स ने भी ट्विटर पर कई प्रतिक्रियाएं दी।
Compelling day's play without a major headline moment. But generally speaking, India will sleep better. A good batting show tomorrow, which will be a first in the series, can really set up the game for Kohli and company #INDvENG #INDvsENG— Avijit Ghosh (@cinemawaleghosh) March 4, 2021
Siraj is so good !!!! 😀 #INDvENG #INDvsENG— Kartik O 🏏⚽🔗 (@KOCricket528) March 4, 2021
India finish the first day on 24-1 in reply to England’s eventful and frustrating 205. Our spinners must come to the party tomorrow. Stokes 55 best of day #INDvENG— Uncle Norman Giller (@NormanGiller) March 4, 2021
Well, not a great batting day for England. India looked untroubled when they came out, but are one down so at the moment it's still game on! #IndvEng— Andy Clark (@clarkyfanzine) March 4, 2021
This interview between Siraj and Murali K was so heartwarming. Such a genuine, nice guy, Siraj is. #INDvENG— Sullivan Noronha (@NoronhaSullivan) March 4, 2021
I was very surprised to see Ben Stokes opening the bowling considering he’s had a bad stomach bug and is wearing all white 💩🏏#INDvENG— Jono Love (@jono_love22) March 4, 2021
😆😆 @MichaelVaughan #INDvENG pic.twitter.com/bc6jNFkZil— Shubham Misra 🧠 (@SBM_4007) March 4, 2021
Excellent day for India. A good batting performance tomorrow and we’re in the WTC final. #INDvENG— Farman Bond (@Farman_Bond007) March 4, 2021
Just saw the #INDvENG score— Partha S Kar 🇮🇳 🇬🇧 🎥🏏 (@parthaskar) March 4, 2021
First it was the toss and having to bat second on a "beach"; then it was "pink ball" and an "outrageous pitch" -so toss "irrelevant"
What's the reason this time? 😀 @fessdoc @SteelCity_ENT @UKGastroDr @hormone_doc @davehartin @Rezaidi @ShafiAhmed5 pic.twitter.com/batC6T4Ife
Great day from India in the field. Really liked the collective effort from the bowling unit to knock over England in two and half session. Need to bat very big in this first innings to put the test beyond their reach. Watch out for Virat Kohli....#INDvENG— Arjun (@LifeIsAnElation) March 4, 2021
End of the first day. Rohit Sharma and Cheteshwar Pujara stay firm against some potent bowling by the English team.— Anand Datla (@SportaSmile) March 4, 2021
24-1 working their way past 205 to gain control of the match#INDvENG
Axar Patel is once again in attacking mode. Took important 4 wickets.#INDvENG— Deval Ghevariya (@deval_ghevariya) March 4, 2021
England can't blame the Ahmedabad wicket for their dismal batting performance. Despite of playing eight batsman with Bess at nine, they could only manage to score 205. Siraj bowled brilliantly. India has the advantage of building a decent first innings lead.#INDvENG— Fidato (@tequieremos) March 4, 2021
The day ends with India 24/1, trailing by 181 runs but they will be confident they can surpass that comfortably. It’s India’s day due to a poor batting display from England, and an equally great bowling performance from India & particularly Patel 🇮🇳🏴 #INDvENG— Third Man Cricket 🏏🟢 (@ThirdManCrickUK) March 4, 2021
Anderson finishes the day 5-5-0-1 and India 24 for 1. Rohit Sharma and Cheteshwar Pujara will start afresh tomorrow, but will likely be more positive then. Tricky passage to see off today and that was done. #INDvENG— Anand Vasu (@anandvasu) March 4, 2021
At least this one should go in to day 3. England slightly less terrible than in the last match but not enough to make a difference as India cruised to the close despite Anderson's best efforts. Could be a long day tomorrow watching India compile their winning lead... #INDvENG— Jonny (@Leathernwillow) March 4, 2021