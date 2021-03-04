Create
इंग्लैंड के कम स्कोर पर आउट होने के बाद ट्विटर पर प्रतिक्रियाओं की बाढ़

Naveen Sharma
FEATURED WRITER
Modified 2 hr ago
न्यूज़
अहमदाबाद में भारत (India) और इंग्लैंड (England) के बीच चौथे टेस्ट मैच के पहले दिन इंग्लैंड की टीम 205 रन बनाकर आउट हो गई। भारतीय टीम ने भी 1 विकेट गंवाया और अभी इंग्लिश टीम के मुकाबले भारतीय टीम पहली पारी के आधार पर पीछे है। माइकल वॉन ने एक बार फिर से प्रतिक्रिया देते हुए इस बार पिच को लेकर कुछ नहीं कहते हुआ इंग्लैंड की टीम की बल्लेबाजी खराब बताई। फैन्स ने भी ट्विटर पर कई प्रतिक्रियाएं दी।

Published 04 Mar 2021, 17:32 IST
भारत vs इंग्लैंड 2021 (India vs England 2021) इंग्लैंड क्रिकेट टीम (England Cricket Team) भारतीय क्रिकेट टीम (Indian Cricket Team)
