ऑस्ट्रेलिया दौरे पर भारतीय टीम रेट्रो लुक वाली जर्सी में आएगी नजर

🏏 "It's a huge part of our country's history. We're very fortunate now to be a part of it and wear our culture on our shirts." 🖤💛❤️



👕 Mitch Starc says it's exciting for the @CricketAus men's team to wear an Indigenous playing kit for the first time. #NAIDOCweek #AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/BTCk1hvDsx