आईपीएल 2020 - केकेआर के रंगों में रंगा बुर्ज खलीफा

شكران 🙌🏽



Before the fireworks tomorrow, here's the curtain raiser! We won't stop, on our way to the 🔝



Thank you @BurjKhalifa for lighting up in #KKR colours.



What a welcome to the UAE tonight! 💜#KKRHaiTaiyaar #IPL2020 #Dream11IPL #BurjKhalifa pic.twitter.com/LgUe9hNdW1