IPL 2022 के पहले कुछ मैचों के लिए आकाश चोपड़ा ने चुनी दिल्ली कैपिटल्स की प्लेइंग इलेवन

🗣️| "𝘙𝘦𝘵𝘢𝘪𝘯 𝘩𝘰𝘬𝘦 𝘸𝘢𝘱𝘪𝘴 𝘢𝘢𝘺𝘢 𝘩𝘶 𝘵𝘰𝘩 𝘢𝘶𝘳 𝘣𝘩𝘪 𝘢𝘤𝘩𝘢 𝘭𝘢𝘨 𝘳𝘢𝘩𝘢 𝘩𝘢𝘪𝘯" 🥺| Enjoy this fun interview where Bapu takes us through few fun moments in the DC camp post his arrival