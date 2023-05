Aakash Chopra @cricketaakash Trying to bowl a wide to prevent Yashasvi from getting to his 100….poor taste IMHO.

Imagine a Pakistan bowler doing that to prevent Kohli from getting to his century. The same people who are giving gyan on how it’s absolutely okay…and that it wasn’t deliberate…will ensure that that bowler starts trending in minutes. Trolling level hi alag hota tab. Typical… twitter.com/i/web/status/1…