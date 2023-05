Mufaddal Vohra @mufaddal_vohra Hyderabad Crowd threw nuts and bolts at the LSG dugout. (Reported by Cricbuzz).

Hyderabad Crowd threw nuts and bolts at the LSG dugout. (Reported by Cricbuzz). https://t.co/cU0lN6NCB2

Not at the dugout, but at the players. They hit Prerak Mankad on the head while he was fielding at long on. #noton