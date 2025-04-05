हिन्दी
  • IPL 2025: एमएस धोनी लेने जा रहे हैं रिटायरमेंट? CSK vs DC मैच के बीच अटकलें तेज, माता-पिता भी पहुंचे स्टेडियम

By Geetika Sharma
Modified Apr 05, 2025 15:49 IST
IPL - Rajasthan Royals v Chennai Super Kings - Source: Getty
आईपीएल 2025 में सीएसके के विकेटकीपर बल्लेबाजी एमएस धोनी Source: Getty

MS Dhoni May Announce Retirement From IPL: आईपीएल 2025 में सभी टीमों के बीच लगातार लीग स्टेज के रोमांचक मुकाबले खेले जा रहे हैं। आज चेन्नई के चेपॉक स्टेडियम में चेन्नई सुपर किंग्स और दिल्ली कैपिटल्स के बीच लीग स्टेज का 17वां मुकाबला खेला जा रहा है। चेन्नई सुपर किंग्स ने कप्तान रुतुराज गायकवाड़ के नेतृत्व में अब तक सीजन में सिर्फ एक मुकाबले में मुंबई इंडियंस के खिलाफ जीत दर्ज की थी और पॉइंट्स टेबल में टीम आठवें स्थान पर हैं। पिछले दो मुकाबलों में सीएसके के सबसे उम्रदराज खिलाड़ी एमएस धोनी के बल्ले से रन नहीं आए, जिसके बाद उन्हें सोशल मीडिया पर जमकर ट्रोल किया गया। अब आज के मुकाबले में धोनी के परिवार सहित माता-पिता भी चेन्नई के स्टेडियम में पहुंचे हैं।

धोनी के संन्यास की अटकलें तेज

सोशल मीडिया पर अब अटकलें लगाई जा रही है कि आज मैच के बाद 43 साल की उम्र में सीएसके के पूर्व कप्तान एमएस धोनी आईपीएल से संन्यास की घोषणा कर सकते हैं। हालांकि, धोनी के फैंस मैदान पर उनकी एक झलक पाने को बेताब रहते हैं और वह नहीं चाहते कि माही आईपीएल से संन्यास ले। ऐसे में कुछ फैंस धोनी के सपोर्ट में भी खड़े हैं। अब यह देखना अहम होगा कि धोनी आज मैच के बाद संन्यास की धोषणा करते हैं या नहीं। यहां तक कि आज मैच से पहले यह भी कहा जा रहा था कि धोनी दिल्ली कैपिटल्स के खिलाफ एक बार फिर सीएसके की कप्तानी करते हुए नजर आ सकते हैं।

Geetika Sharma

Geetika Sharma

Geetika Sharma has been working as a Content writer Since 2019. Her journalism journey started with Etv Bharat as Content Editor. She Completed her studies from her hometown Jammu and Kashmir. She did her graduation in Sciences, but due to her keen interest in Journalism since childhood. She chose Mass Communication and New Media as her Specialization for Post Graduation.

She completed some internships during her masters program from some renowned media organisations of Jammu and Kashmir i.e The News Now. She did her other internship in The Indian Express. After, got her breakthrough from ETV Bharat. She learnt the way how media organisations worked and how news reaches their target audience. During Covid period, for a few months She worked with Inshorts where she learnt to create an impressive and catchy title for short news.

Following this, She returned to the mainstream Journalism Industry and got an opportunity to work as Sub editor in Jagran New Media. From here her sports Journalism started and She covered many major Tournaments Asian Games 2023, World Test Championship final 2023, Border Gavaskar Trophy, IPL 2022, IPL 2023, BBL 2023 and ODI World Cup 2023 etc. She also had great experience in running Live blogs. She Interviewed U19 Junior Women Hockey Team Player Anjali Barwa who is a winner of Junior Hockey Asia Cup 2023. She also interviewed MMA Indio-Canadian artist Arjan Singh Bhullar. After some break I re-entered in the industry with Sportskeeda as Content Writer.

Edited by सावन गुप्ता
