BCCI ने शेयर किया भारतीय महिला टीम के ड्रेसिंग रूम का वीडियो, स्मृति मंधाना का सटीक अनुमान!

A thrilling finish 👌

A superb win 👍

A captain's knock 🙌#TeamIndia Head Coach @imrameshpowar takes us through what @M_Raj03 means to the side, how @JhulanG10 is an inspiration and more after the team's victory over England in the 3⃣rd #ENGvIND WODI. 👏 👏



Watch 🎥 👇 pic.twitter.com/967Rz6Kbio