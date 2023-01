'सरफराज खान को न चुना जाना घरेलू क्रिकेट के लिए एक गाली है', पूर्व भारतीय गेंदबाज की तीखी प्रतिक्रिया

BCCI Domestic @BCCIdomestic



Hundred and counting! 💯Yet another impressive knock from Sarfaraz Khan 👏👏Follow the Match ▶️ bcci.tv/domestic/ranji…#RanjiTrophy | #DELvMUM | @mastercardindia https://t.co/GIRosM7l14

Not having him in the Test Team despite 3 blockbuster domestic seasons is not only unfair on Sarfaraz Khan, but it’s an abuse to domestic cricket,almost as if this platform doesn’t matter. And he is FIT to score those runs. As far as body weight goes, there are many with more kgs twitter.com/bccidomestic/s…