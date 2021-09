IPL 2021 के बाकी मैचों में दिल्ली कैपिटल्स के कप्तान को लेकर आया बड़ा अपडेट

Delhi Capitals @DelhiCapitals



#YehHaiNayiDilli 🚨 OFFICIAL STATEMENT 🚨JSW-GMR co-owned Delhi Capitals today announced that Rishabh Pant will continue as Captain for the remainder of the #IPL2021 season.

Super excited for the remainder of season - very happy to have @ShreyasIyer15 back in the squad and fully fit - have no doubt that Rishabh and him together will continue the fantastic work done in the first half of the season - let’s bring home the title @DelhiCapitals