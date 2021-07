वीरेंदर सहवाग समेत कई क्रिकेटर्स ने मीराबाई चानू की कामयाबी को लेकर ट्विटर पर दी जबरदस्त प्रतिक्रियाएं

𝗠𝗜𝗥𝗔𝗕𝗔𝗜 𝗖𝗛𝗔𝗡𝗨!🥈👏🏻 🏋🏻‍♀️



Absolutely amazing display of weightlifting.



The way you have transformed yourself after your injury and clinched a historic silver for #TeamIndia is absolutely stupendous.



You have made 🇮🇳 very proud. #Tokyo2020 #Olympics pic.twitter.com/pacYIgQ7LK