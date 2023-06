𝐒𝐡𝐫𝐞𝐲𝐚𝐬𝐌𝐒𝐃𝐢𝐚𝐧™ @Itzshreyas07 No coach , no mentor , young boy's , most of the senior player's denied to take part . never captianed any single match before . This guy defeated prime australia in semifinals and won a T20 World Cup in 48 day's after becoming captain .

No coach , no mentor , young boy's , most of the senior player's denied to take part . never captianed any single match before . This guy defeated prime australia in semifinals and won a T20 World Cup in 48 day's after becoming captain . https://t.co/6YbCB5nwcz

Yes when these matches were played this young boy was playing alone from india.. not the other 10 .. so alone he won the World Cup trophies .. irony when Australia or any other nation win the World Cup headlines says Australia or etc country won. But when indian wins it’s said… twitter.com/i/web/status/1…