राहुल द्रविड़ जन्मदिन - ट्विटर पर क्रिकेट जगत की प्रतिक्रियाएं  

Kehte hain Deewaaron ke bhi kaan hote hain. Yeh deewar ke kaan toh hain hi jo sabko achhe se sunte hain, balki bahut saaf hriday aur mann bhi hai. When we had the Wall, we had it All. #HappyBirthdayRahulDravid , wish you fulfillment in all that you do. pic.twitter.com/DbV6VPUzPh