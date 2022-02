आईपीएल 2022 में चेन्नई सुपर किंग्स के लिए खेलने की इच्छा जताते हुए अश्विन ने दी बड़ी प्रतिक्रिया 

𝘽𝙞𝙜 𝙉𝙖𝙢𝙚𝙨 𝙖𝙩 𝙩𝙝𝙚 𝙈𝙚𝙜𝙖 𝘼𝙪𝙘𝙩𝙞𝙤𝙣A bidding war on the cardsHere are theMarquee Players at the