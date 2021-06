आईसीसी के फाइनल मुकाबलों में विराट कोहली और रोहित शर्मा के फ्लॉप होने को लेकर आई बड़ी प्रतिक्रिया

In tournament quarter finals-

Rohit's avg :- 137

Virat's avg :- 13.7



In tournament semi finals -

Rohit's avg :- 63.66

Kohli's avg :- 55



In tournament finals -

Rohit's avg :- 25.6

Virat's avg :- 22

In icc odi

Rohit's avg :- 56.2

Virat's avg :- 34.6#KhelRatnaForRohitSharma