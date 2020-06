रोहित शर्मा के पास विराट कोहली जैसी स्ट्राइक रोटेट करने की क्षमता नहीं है- गौतम गंभीर

Virat Kohli is the only batsman in Intl. T20 cricket who has scored more than 300+ runs in 4 Different countries.



•In AUS - 317 runs

•In BAN - 472 runs

•In SL - 335 runs

•In IND - 1120 runs