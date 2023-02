WPL के ऑक्शन को लेकर रोहित शर्मा और रविचंद्रन अश्विन की बड़ी प्रतिक्रिया, खिलाड़ियों और फ्रेंचाइजियों को लेकर कही अहम बात

𝙀𝙭𝙘𝙞𝙩𝙞𝙣𝙜 𝙩𝙞𝙢𝙚𝙨 𝙖𝙝𝙚𝙖𝙙! #TeamIndia captain @ImRo45 along with @ashwinravi99 @DineshKarthik share their thoughts ahead of the #WPLAuction tomorrow