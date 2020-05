पृथ्वी शॉ ने सचिन तेंदुलकर को अपना मेंटर बताया 

Advertisement

View this post on Instagram

Many many happy returns of the day sir! Ever since I met you when I was just 8, you have been by my side and always supported me to get better day by day. I call myself lucky to have a mentor like you as a guiding force in my career. From those practice sessions in the nets with a legend like you to the pep talks you have given, to the timeless number of times you have been there everytime I turned to you. To my hero and mentor, a very happy birthday once again to you sir! @sachintendulkar SIR ❤️