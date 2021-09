शाहीन अफरीदी ने पाकिस्तान के पूर्व कोच मिस्बाह उल हक़ और वक़ार यूनिस के लिए किया खास ट्वीट 

Shaheen Shah Afridi @iShaheenAfridi



bhai, you are the best coach I have got so far. Thank you for teaching me with patience and love. I am grateful to you for those precious lessons. #Respect Thank you @captainmisbahpk for your services as the head coach of Pakistan. @waqyounis99 bhai, you are the best coach I have got so far. Thank you for teaching me with patience and love. I am grateful to you for those precious lessons. #Teacher

Thank you @iShaheenAfridi . You are a champion. Always be the fighter you are. Your aggression, competitive nature and love for the game makes you a complete package. May you continue to shine for Pakistan 🇵🇰.No one would be happier than me if I see you touching the sky #TheEagle