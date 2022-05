मुंबई इंडियंस का दिग्गज खिलाड़ी आईपीएल से हुआ बाहर

𝗢𝗙𝗙𝗜𝗖𝗜𝗔𝗟 𝗦𝗧𝗔𝗧𝗘𝗠𝗘𝗡𝗧



Suryakumar Yadav has sustained a muscle strain on his left fore arm, and has been ruled out for the season. He has been advised rest, in consultation with the BCCI medical team.