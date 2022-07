संजू सैमसन को टीम में नहीं लेने पर बीसीसीआई पर भड़के फैन्स, ट्विटर पर तीखी प्रतिक्रियाएँ

BCCI @BCCI Rohit Sharma (C), I Kishan, KL Rahul*, Suryakumar Yadav, D Hooda, S Iyer, D Karthik, R Pant, H Pandya, R Jadeja, Axar Patel, R Ashwin, R Bishnoi, Kuldeep Yadav*, B Kumar, Avesh Khan, Harshal Patel, Arshdeep Singh.



*Inclusion of KL Rahul & Kuldeep Yadav is subject to fitness.

No Sanju Samson... AGAIN..He has the most runs.. best SR .... One of the best averages......(In last 2 years) still he is not included... unfair from @BCCI ..And btw how does bcci expect Virat to get in form by resting him...BCCI is becoming a joke... twitter.com/BCCI/status/15…