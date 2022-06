हार्दिक पांड्या को कप्तान बनाने के बाद ट्विटर पर जबरदस्त प्रतिक्रियाएँ

ESPNcricinfo @ESPNcricinfo Just in: Hardik Pandya will lead India in the two-match T20I series in Ireland

From being termed as liability for the Indian team after T20 world cup and people talking up Venky Iyer as able replacement for him to leading GT to IPL title and now getting to lead Indian Team,life has turned around for Hardik Pandya.Can't be anything but happy for him. twitter.com/ESPNcricinfo/s…