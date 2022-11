कोहली और रोनाल्डो की लोकप्रियता अचानक हुई कम, खोए मिलियन फॉलोअर्स

Instagram Comms @InstagramComms We're aware that some of you are having issues accessing your Instagram account. We're looking into it and apologize for the inconvenience. #instagramdown

We're aware that some of you are having issues accessing your Instagram account. We're looking into it and apologize for the inconvenience. #instagramdown

We’ve resolved this bug now – it was causing people in different parts of the world to have issues accessing their accounts and caused a temporary change for some in number of followers. Sorry!