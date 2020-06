For those of you who have not been following the @STLUCIAT10BLAST, a young Kimani Melius (Who captained WI in the U-19 WC 2020) smashed a 34-ball 100 yesterday.



He even belted 34 runs in an over!



A 100 in a T10 match, now how often does that happen? pic.twitter.com/eQf1WFPoZ4