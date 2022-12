PKL 2022 में सबसे ज्यादा रेड पॉइंट्स, टैकल पॉइंट्स, सुपर 10 और हाई 5 लगाने वाले टॉप 5 खिलाड़ियों की लिस्ट 

𝐀𝐫𝐣𝐮𝐧 𝐃𝐞𝐬𝐡𝐰𝐚𝐥 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐀𝐧𝐤𝐮𝐬𝐡 - The followers who got followed back by raid & tackle points in Season 9 🤩The TopPanthers who set the mat onwith their performances