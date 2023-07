Pro Kabaddi 2023: PKL 10 के लिए सभी टीमों द्वारा खिलाड़ियों को रिटेन करने की अपडेटेड कैटेगरी लिस्ट

Going once. Going twice. And 𝐃𝐔𝐒𝐒𝐄𝐀𝐒𝐎𝐍 𝟏𝟎 𝐏𝐋𝐀𝐘𝐄𝐑 𝐀𝐔𝐂𝐓𝐈𝐎𝐍 mein aap sabhi ka swagat hai 🤩