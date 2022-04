एटीपी ने दी टेनिस खिलाड़ियों को चेतावनी, मैच के दौरान बदतमीजी करने पर मिलेगी बड़ी सजा

Mike Dickson @Mike_Dickson_DM Exclusive: ATP Chief reads the riot act to players over recent spate of on-court incidents, threatens bigger punishments in future. dailymail.co.uk/sport/tennis/a…

Good story this, and clear to see the ATP *appears* to be taking things seriously.But the proof will be in the pudding: back umpires with better, stricter rules, and actually take action after "investigations". twitter.com/Mike_Dickson_D…