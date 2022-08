रेसलर पूजा गहलोत ने कुश्ती में ब्रॉन्ज जीतने के बाद देश से मांगी माफी, पीएम ने कहा इस पदक का जश्न मनाएंगे

ANI @ANI



"I apologise to my compatriots. I wished that the National Anthem be played here... But I will learn from my mistakes, and work on them," says Wrestler Pooja Gehlot #WATCH | India's Pooja Gehlot gets emotional post winning a Bronze medal in the Women's 50kg Freestyle Wrestling"I apologise to my compatriots. I wished that the National Anthem be played here... But I will learn from my mistakes, and work on them," says Wrestler Pooja Gehlot

Pooja, your medal calls for celebrations, not an apology. Your life journey motivates us, your success gladdens us. You are destined for great things ahead…keep shining!