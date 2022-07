विश्व एथलेटिक्स चैंपियनशिप्स : 400 मीटर बाधा दौड़ में अमेरिका की सिडनी ने बनाया विश्व रिकॉर्ड

ESPECTACULAR CARIBBEAN PODIUMShaunae Miller-Uibo wins Women’s 400m final with a time of 49.11 WL in the #wchoregon22 , while Marileidy Paulino took 2nd with 49.60 and Sada Williams is 3rd with 49.75 RN.Congrats to @BAHNOC , @colimdo and @olympicbbYT World Athletics