भारतीय बैडमिंटन सितारों से मिले Apple कंपनी के सीईओ टिम कुक, शेयर की तस्वीरें

Tim Cook @tim_cook Great meeting Coach Gopichand and badminton champions Saina Nehwal, Srikanth Kidambi, Chirag Shetty, and Parupalli Kashyap, who have played a part in putting badminton on the map for India. We served, smashed, and talked about how Apple Watch helps them train! 🏸

Great meeting Coach Gopichand and badminton champions Saina Nehwal, Srikanth Kidambi, Chirag Shetty, and Parupalli Kashyap, who have played a part in putting badminton on the map for India. We served, smashed, and talked about how Apple Watch helps them train! 🏸⌚️ https://t.co/C9dghWK6XO

Honoured to be part of an eclectic mix of achievers. It was an absolute pleasure sharing our journey with you and discussing how the Apple Watch helps us as athletes :) twitter.com/tim_cook/statu…