आकाश चोपड़ा ने रॉयल चैलेंजर्स बैंगलोर की ऑल टाइम इलेवन का किया चयन

Let's pick an all-time @royalchallengersbangalore XI today. Quite a difficult task, I have to say. So who makes the cut? Dale Steyn or Mitchell Starc? Ross Taylor or Shane Watson? And which Indian players will I depend on in this side? Let's find out on today's episode of #AakashVani. Need you to share YOUR all-time RCB XI as well. I'll be responding to you in the comments with what I think of your teams!