ऑस्ट्रेलियाई बल्लेबाज कर रहे हैं अश्विन के गेंदबाजी एक्शन वाले गेंदबाज के खिलाफ अभ्यास, दिग्गज ने मजाकिया तौर पर उठाया सवाल 

Bharat Sundaresan @beastieboy07 cricbuzz.com/cricket-news/1… Mahesh Pithiya grew up being called “Ashwin” owing to his uncanny impersonation of his idol @ashwinravi99 & he ended up ‘playing’ Ashwin for Australia in their first training session on tour & making a big impression on Steve Smith. Here’s how #IndvAus

Mahesh Pithiya grew up being called “Ashwin” owing to his uncanny impersonation of his idol @ashwinravi99 & he ended up ‘playing’ Ashwin for Australia in their first training session on tour & making a big impression on Steve Smith. Here’s how #IndvAus cricbuzz.com/cricket-news/1… https://t.co/BgNwOWGDC6

Funny how ashwin used to impersonate harbhajan growing up, now there are many ashwin clones. That just shows the impact he has had on Indian cricket. Will it help the aussies though? What if he changes his action now?