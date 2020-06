View this post on Instagram

After listening to the consultants advice and a second opinion I have had to make the tough decision to retire from playing professional cricket. The last few weeks have been very emotional for me as cricket has played such a big part of my life, saying that I have to do what’s best for my health and life after cricket. The physio and support staff and everyone at Glamorgan have been brilliant throughout this process and can’t thank them enough. The syndrome has taken a massive toll on me physically and mentally and its been hard to perform skills at a level I know I’m capable of. I now need to undertake a operation and period of rehabilitation in Order to get my quality of life back. I set out on a journey to play professional cricket and I’m very fortunate to have fulfilled my dream. Although it’s been cut short it’s been an incredible ride! I’m absolutely devastated that it’s come to an end but grateful that I was given the opportunity. I want to thank my parents who have supported me throughout this process and spent loads of cash to give me the best of the best. I hope that I have made you proud!! I want to thank @somersetcricketofficial and @glamcricket for the opportunity to play for two great clubs. I thank you for all the effort and support you have given me throughout my career as well as making friends for life. I will always be grateful for the opportunities cricket has provided me. Lastly thank you to all my friends/family and supporters who throughout this process have given me the support to get me through this difficult time. Love ya all 😘