मुंबई इंडियंस की शर्मनाक हार के बाद ट्विटर पर आया सैलाब, टीम बदलने की हुई मांग

@mipaltan It's high time to form a new lineup. Replace QDK with Aditya Tare who's been warming up the bench since time immemorial. Let Ishan Kishan to open the innings. THINK ABOUT I AGAIN. #MIvPBKS #VIVOIPL #IPL2021 #RohitSharma #RohitBirthdayCDP At least replace Krunal Pandya.