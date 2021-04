देवदत्त पडीक्कल के धुआंधार शतक के बाद वीरेंदर सहवाग का मजेदार बयान, ट्विटर पर फैन्स का सैलाब

What a moment for all the RCBians there...

1st century for @devdpd07 what a man, ❤

Fifty for @imVkohli bhai, thanks for the emotions and happiness

And at last we r the table toppers @RCBTweets #devduttpadikkal, words are very less for expressing this feeling.. So much of love❤ pic.twitter.com/UR9CpW0czq