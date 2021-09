विराट कोहली के आरसीबी की कप्तानी छोड़ने का ऐलान करने के बाद फैंस हुए भावुक, ट्विटर पर जबरदस्त प्रतिक्रियाएं

Captain Kohli will step out for his 2️⃣0️⃣0️⃣th #IPL game today. 🤩



And what better way than stepping out in the special blue jersey to pay tribute to our Frontline warriors. 💙



@imVkohli

#PlayBold #IPL2021 #WeAreChallengers #KKRvRCB https://t.co/OodiUUPqCS

Good morning RCBians! This IPL season is not the same anymore, all the upcoming matches are very special as this is the last time we'll see our skipper leading. I'm sure the boys will do it for the captain. As fans please pray for tonight's win.