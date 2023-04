Presenting a brand new segment called 𝙁𝘼𝙌 - 𝙁𝙖𝙣𝙨 𝘼𝙨𝙠 𝙌𝙪𝙚𝙨𝙩𝙞𝙤𝙣𝙨!We start off with none other than @PunjabKingsIPL skipper @SDhawan25 - by @28anand This FAQ session is filled with fun facts and ends with a special 𝘚𝘩𝘢𝘺𝘢𝘳𝘪