Well played @mipaltan And so wonderful to see a #Tendulkar back in the #MI line-up. Congratulations #ArjunTendulkar on your debut. @sachin_rt must be so proud. 💙

Thank you, Abhishek...and this time, a Tendulkar opened the bowling instead of batting.Also, you were probably the first one to face his bowling when we used to play below our building!