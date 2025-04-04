हिन्दी
  • LSG vs MI: रोहित शर्मा क्यों नहीं खेल रहे आज का मैच? हार्दिक पांड्या ने बताया टीम से बाहर होने का कारण

By Prashant Kumar
Modified Apr 04, 2025 19:10 IST
2025 IPL - Gujarat Titans v Mumbai Indians - Source: Getty
Rohit Sharma Ruled Out Of LSG vs MI Match: आईपीएल 2025 के 16वें मैच में लखनऊ के इकाना स्टेडियम में लखनऊ सुपर जायंट्स और पांच बार की चैंपियन मुंबई इंडियंस की टक्कर हो रही है। इस मैच में टॉस जीतकर मुंबई इंडियंस के कप्तान हार्दिक पांड्या ने टॉस जीतकर पहले गेंदबाजी का फैसला किया है। हालांकि, टॉस के दौरान उन्होंने बताया कि रोहित शर्मा आज नहीं खेल रहे हैं। हार्दिक ने बताया कि रोहित को घुटने में चोट लग गई है और इसी वजह से वह आज का मैच नहीं खेल रहे हैं। ऐसे में लखनऊ के खिलाफ मैच से पहले मुंबई को बड़ा झटका लगा है।

(खबर अपडेट हो रही है)

Edited by Prashant Kumar
