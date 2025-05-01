हिन्दी
  • home icon
  • Hindi Cricket News
  • IPL 2025
  • RR vs MI: मुंबई ने लगाया लगातार जीत का छक्का, प्लेऑफ के लिए मजबूत की दावेदारी; राजस्थान टॉप 4 की रेस से हुई बाहर 

RR vs MI: मुंबई ने लगाया लगातार जीत का छक्का, प्लेऑफ के लिए मजबूत की दावेदारी; राजस्थान टॉप 4 की रेस से हुई बाहर 

By Prashant Kumar
Modified May 01, 2025 23:25 IST
IPL 2025, RR vs MI, Hardik Pandya
विकेट का जश्न मनाते हुए हार्दिक पांडया और दीपक चाहर (Photo Credit: X/@IPL)

Rajasthan Royals vs Mumbai Indians: आईपीएल 2025 का 50वां मैच जयपुर के सवाई मानसिंह स्टेडियम में राजस्थान रॉयल्स और मुंबई इंडियंस के बीच खेला गया। इस मैच में मुंबई की टीम ने जबरदस्त प्रदर्शन किया और राजस्थान की टीम को 100 रनों के बड़े अंतर से हराया। रनों के लिहाज से यह एमआई की आईपीएल में तीसरी सबसे बड़ी जीत रही। पहले खेलते हुए मुंबई इंडियंस ने 20 ओवर में 217/2 का स्कोर बनाया, जिसके जवाब में राजस्थान की टीम 16.1 ओवर में 117 रन बनाकर ऑल आउट हो गई।

Ad

मुंबई इंडियंस के बल्लेबाजों ने किया दमदार प्रदर्शन

(खबर अपडेट हो रही है)

also-read-trending Trending
About the author
Prashant Kumar

Prashant Kumar

Twitter icon

As a cricket writer, I am immersed in the pulsating rhythm of the game, capturing its highs and lows with eloquence and insight. With a pen dipped in passion, I craft narratives that delve deep into the nuances of the sport, bringing to light the strategic brilliance, the raw emotion, and the sheer drama that unfolds on the field. From the thunderous roar of the crowd to the delicate elegance of a perfectly timed cover drive, I strive to convey the essence of cricket in every word I write. My love for the game fuels my relentless pursuit of stories that resonate with both seasoned aficionados and casual fans alike. With a keen eye for detail and a profound understanding of cricket's rich history, I aim to inform, entertain, and inspire through my writing, fostering a deeper appreciation for this timeless sport.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Prashant Kumar
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
Cricket
Cricket
WWE
WWE
Free Fire
Free Fire
Kabaddi
Kabaddi
Other Sports
Other Sports
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications